Woman arrested for triple-fatal crash now in Kansas jail

JACKSON COUNTY— A woman arrested for a November 2017 head-on crash that killed three members of a Kansas family is now in a Kansas jail following extradition from Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Maria De Jesus Perez-Marquez, 49, of Omaha, was arrested last week in Nebraska on a Jackson County District Court Warrant for 3 counts of involuntary manslaughter, 2 counts of aggravated battery and reckless driving.

The warrant was issued as a result on the accident investigation involving the death of 42-year-old Carmen, 11-year-old Marlee and 59-year-old Stephen Ukele who died on US Hwy 75 south of the Brown County line on November 25, 2017.

They are the mother, sister and uncle of two Kansas high school football players and were returning home from watching the Sabetha boys’ team win a state football championship.

Perez-Marquez appeared in an extradition hearing on Friday and waived extradition back to Kansas, according to Morse.