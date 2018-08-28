Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Labor Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.