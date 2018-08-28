Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “2018 Great Bend Air Fest Preview Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Ron Walker, flight leader for Falcon Flight, a Texas-based formation flying team that will perform at the year’s Air Fest and Chris Smith, Executive Director of Enrollment Management and Marketing at the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus, who will talk about what they will have at this year’s event.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will broadcast live from the Farm Progress Show in Boone Iowa. Guests include Machinery Pete and Ann Duignan of JP Morgan.

11A-11:30 “Perspective” hosted by Richard Baker. “White Supremacy”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-4:30 Major League Baseball – Detroit Tigers @ Kansas City Royals

4:30-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell,” with Chip Flory.

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9:30 Major League Baseball – Washington Nationals @ Philadelphia Phillies

9:30P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”