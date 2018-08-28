Two Barton County intersections set to receive new stop signs

After investigating two township road intersections, Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman Monday recommended that stop signs be located at those locations to improve sight distance. McManaman recommended that stop signs be placed at the intersection of SE 30 Avenue and SE 40 Road in South Bend Township, and at the intersection of NW 80 Avenue and NW 160 Road in Grant and Albion Townships. Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz asked McManaman if there was a chance someone could protest the signs being installed.

Barry McManaman Audio

Commissioners voted 5-0 to proceed with the installation of the stop signs. McManaman says the stop signs will go up within the next few days.