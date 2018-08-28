Tuesday Sports Headlines

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two days after clarity came to Nebraska’s quarterback situation, things got complicated again. True freshman Adrian Martinez will be the starter when the Cornhuskers begin the Scott Frost era against Akron at home on Saturday night. Tristan Gebbia is the man he beat out for the job. Gebbia wasn’t at practice Monday and the university registrar said he was no longer enrolled. That would leave sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch as the top backup.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — It has been 30 years since Barry Sanders won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma State. Sanders set numerous NCAA records that season. Many of them still stand, including his 2,628 yards rushing, 238.9 yards rushing per game and 37 rushing touchdowns. Sanders went on to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL MVP with the Detroit Lions.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tom Herman has spent an entire offseason swatting away questions about whether he or offensive coordinator Tim Beck will call the plays this season. He says all offensive coaches will be collaborating on play calling for the Longhorns. Herman did say fans should blame him if the offense struggles again. No. 23 Texas opens the season Saturday at Maryland.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s defense has had a lot of time to think about its last outing. The Sooners gave up 527 yards in a 54-48 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal to close last season. The seventh-ranked Sooners still use that embarrassing performance for motivation, yet they look forward to a fresh start in the season opener against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Matt Rhule is still watching returning starter Charlie Brewer and graduate transfer Jalan McClendon before naming his starting quarterback. Rhule says the competition at quarterback has been one of the best things about the team’s preseason practice. Brewer started the last four games as a true freshman last season. McClendon appeared in 20 games for North Carolina State the past three seasons. Baylor plays its season opener Saturday night at home against Abilene Christian.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — In a light baseball schedule, the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 11-4 over the Oakland Athletics. Houston leads Oakland by 2 ½ games in the AL West. The Yankees fell to 6 ½ games behind then Boston Red Sox after the Chicago White Sox beat New York 6-2. The NL Central leading Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 7-4. And the Philadelphia Phillies were beaten 5-3 by the Washington Nationals, pushing them 3 ½ games back of NL East leading Atlanta.

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Rafael Nadal advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open when David Ferrer retired in the second set of their all-Spanish matchup. Simona Halep has become the first No. 1-seeded woman to lose in first round of the U.S. Open in the professional era. Halep was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by 44th-ranked Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. Venus and Serena Williams advanced as did defending women’s champ Sloane Stephens. Kevin Anderson, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka advanced in the men’s draw.

UNDATED (AP) — Manu Ginobili has played his final game, and with that a new era awaits the San Antonio Spurs. Ginobili announced his decision to retire Monday, the 41-year-old wrapping up what he called a “fabulous journey” in which he helped the Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club. The smooth left-handed guard from Argentina came to San Antonio in 2002, forming what quickly became a powerful “Big 3” alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. is now the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver. A person familiar with the negotiations has told The Associated Press the New York Giants have agreed to a five-year contract extension with the three-time Pro Bowler. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Giants have not announced the deal, which comes less than two weeks before the season opener against Jacksonville.

UNDATED (AP) — Deondre Francois has been named Florida State’s starting quarterback. The junior beat out James Blackman and Bailey Hockman for the opportunity to start for the No. 19 Seminoles in the season opener against No. 20 Virginia Tech on Sept. 3. Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury last year in the Seminoles’ opener against Alabama. LSU has named Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow as its starting quarterback when the No. 25 Tigers open their season Sunday night against No. 8 Miami in Dallas. And veteran Kelly Bryant is No. 2 Clemson’s starting quarterback.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 10 Colorado 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 Toronto 0

Final Chi White Sox 6 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Houston 11 Oakland 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Chi Cubs 7 N-Y Mets 4

Final San Francisco 2 Arizona 0