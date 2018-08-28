Stop & Learn: Alzheimer’s & Dementia FAQ

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free program at the

Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Alzheimer’s & Dementia FAQ” on Friday, September 7th, at 1:00 pm. Join Amanda Pittman, Information & Assistance Specialist at Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging, as she presents on Alzheimer’s & the various levels of dementia. Covered will be some simple myths and frequently asked questions. Feel free to come with specific questions and concerns and Amanda will do her best to answer them.

For more information on this program contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755.