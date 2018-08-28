Researchers say they have cracked the complete genome of wheat

More than 200 researchers working together around the world have published a research article saying they have finally cracked the complete genome of wheat after 13 years of work. K-State plant biologist John Fellers calls this a monumental breakthrough for wheat variety development.

Fellers says K-State scientists collaborated with the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium on the project. He adds that the work will pave the way for wheat varieties better adapted to climate challenges with higher yields and better nutrition. This achievement, says Fellers, would not have happened if not for the strong support of Kansas wheat producers who actually led the push for sequencing the genome.

The research article published in the journal Science was authored by scientists from 73 research institutions in 20 countries. It presents the genome of the bread wheat variety Chinese Spring, the highest-quality genome sequence produced to date for wheat.