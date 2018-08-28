Police arrest Kansas man wanted by U.S. Marshals

TOPEKA –Law enforcement authorities have made an arrest of a wanted Kansas felon.

On Monday evening, Officers from the Community Policing Unit in Topeka received information on a suspect wanted by the US Marshalls service for weapons violations.

Officers saw the suspect identified as 39-year-old Anastacio Gallardo in the 1100 block of SW Washburn in Topeka and attempted to take him into custody.

He ran into a home, but came out after officers convinced him into surrendering.

Officers arrested Galardo and booked him into Shawnee County Department of corrections for his warrant.

Gallardo has previous convictions for traffic in contraband in a correctional institution and a sex crime while in jail.