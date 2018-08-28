Police arrest 19-year old connected to vehicle burglaries

On Tuesday, August 28 at approximately 4:18 a.m. a citizen reported seeing a suspicious subject in the area of 19th and Lincoln.

Great Bend Police Department officers were then dispatched to the area in reference to a subject possibly breaking into vehicles. Officers contacted a white male, age 19, in the area, but no evidence of a crime was located. The subject was released and officers then cleared from this call.

Officers then remained in the area watching the subject. Officers then witnessed the same subject breaking into vehicles in the 1800 block of Monroe. The subject was again contacted and stolen items were recovered by the officers. The subject was identified as Ethan Kilbourn, age 19, of Great Bend.

Kilbourn was arrested and booked at BTSO jail in lieu of bond for burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with any information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to call the Great Bend Police Department or Crime Stoppers 792-1300.