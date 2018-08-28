KBI: Skeletal remains found in Neosho County

NEOSHO COUNTY – On Monday morning, Aug. 27, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) assisted the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office with the processing and recovery of huma skeletal remains located near the intersection of Ford Road and 50th Road in Neosho County, Kan, according to a media release.

A farmer who was mowing in the area located the remains. The remains were taken to the Shawnee County Coroner’s office for examination. Identification of the remains is pending.

The investigation is being treated as a suspicious death and is currently ongoing. If you have any information, please contact the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office or call 1-800-KSCRIME.