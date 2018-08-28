Kansas man accused of murder for weekend altercation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal altercation and have made an arrest.

Just after 5:30p.m Monday, police arrested 31-year-old Damien Manuel, according to officer Charley Davidson.

He is being held on requested charges of felony murder in connection with the death of 46-year-old Desmond Winesberry.

Early Sunday, police were contacted outside the Patrol North Police Station in Wichita by a 45-year-old man who stated a 46-year-old man was injured at a home in the 2300 block of north Chautauqua and needed help, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Officers located the victim identified as Desmond Winesberry with trauma to his body and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Captain Brent Allred. An investigation determined there was a verbal and physical altercation inside the residence, according to Allred and police do not believe this is a random incident.

Police originally reported the incident was a shooting. On Monday, Allred said to protect the integrity of the investigation, police did not want to confirm the specifics on the type of trauma hat killed Winesberry.

It is the 37th homicide in Wichita this year