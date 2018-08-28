Cop Shop (8/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/27)

Criminal Damage

At 9:19 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 633 E. Lakeview Dr.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/27)

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:55 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5305 Broadway.

Traffic Arrest

At 12:32 p.m. an officer arrested Fernando Acosta for DWS and no insurance in the 300 block of Locust Street.

Theft

At 2:54 p.m. a report of suspicious activity on his credit card was made at 5858 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:22 p.m. Bailey Fish was arrested at 2200 Monroe Street on warrants.