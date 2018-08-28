1 arrested, Kan. elementary school on lockdown for BB gun shooting

FORD COUNTY —Law enforcement and school district officials are investigating a suspect for an incident at a school in Dodge City.

According to USD 443, Linn Elementary School in Dodge City was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday after someone shot a BB Gun.

Authorities made one arrest and the suspect will face charges according to the school district.

The lockdown lasted approximately 30-minutes and students were never at risk.

Thank you DCPD! Your fast response to Linn Elementary lockdown was amazing! — USD 443 (@USD443) August 28, 2018

The school district praised local law enforcement for their rapid response. Authorities have not identified if a the suspect was a student.