Fayetteville, Arkansas – Willa Kay Bartsch, 60, passed away August 23, 2018, in Great Bend. Willa was born January 8, 1958 in Ft. Sill, OK. The daughter of Delmar and Katharina (Krastel) Whiteman.

Willa was a health care tech for young adults. She was a great baker and cook, and was a floral designer. Willa loved to bowl and sew.

Survivors include son Casey Temaat of Farson, WY; sister Marlene and husband Richard Brown of Great Bend; grandchildren Caleb and Kaesen Temaat; three nieces and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Shirley Ann.

Services are pending and will be announced later. Cremation has taken place. Memorial has been established with the American heart Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

