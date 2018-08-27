Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 11 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind around 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.