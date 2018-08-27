Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 11 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind around 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 8 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Labor Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.