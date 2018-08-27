Three burglars arrested near Claflin

On August 26 at about 3 p.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location at 1252 Northeast 190 road near the City of Claflin.

An alert citizen had observed a vehicle that he did not believe belonged there. The rural location was not occupied at the time of the burglary.

Sheriff’s officers and a Kansas Highway Patrol unit were able to quickly locate the suspect vehicles and stop them.

Three suspects were arrested in the area. They were identified as Eric Reed age 46 of Great Bend, Shayla Richmeier age 27 of Great Bend, and Harold Mason age 47 of Great Bend. All were booked on burglary and theft charges.

Bond was set at $20,000.00 on all three. Reed posted bond and was released. Richmeier and Mason remain in jail at this time. Mason was out on bond from a previous burglary charge when he was arrested this weekend.

It is believed several other burglaries will be cleared with this arrest.