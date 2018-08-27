Several vehicle burglaries reported over the weekend in Great Bend

On Sunday, August 26, The Great Bend Police Department received three reports of vehicles being burglarized in the area of Forest and Monroe during the overnight hours on Saturday, August 25.

The first report was taken at 3023 Forest. An unknown person or persons broke the window on a 2013 GMC Yukon and stole a purse and contents out of the vehicle. The total loss and damage was reported at $1,200.

The second report was taken at 2812 Forest. An unknown person or persons entered an unlocked 2002 Chevy Trail Blazer and stole a back pack and contents. The total loss was reported at $281.

The third report was taken in the 1400 block of Madison. An unknown person or persons entered an unlocked 1998 Ford Explorer and stole electronic items and tobacco products. The total loss was reported at $290.

A theft report was also taken at 1316 Eisenhower. An unknown person or persons stole several dog training items from the front yard of the residence. The total loss was reported at $423.

These cases remain under investigation by the Great Bend Police Department. Anyone with any information about these crimes is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.