UPDATE: Police identify Kan. man who died in Sunday altercation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal altercation and have identified the victim.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police were contacted outside the Patrol North Police Station in Wichita by a 45-year-old man who stated a 46-year-old man was injured at a home in the 2300 block of north Chautauqua and needed help, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Officers located the victim identified as Desmond Winesberry with trauma to his body and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Captain Brent Allred. An investigation determined there was a verbal and physical altercation inside the residence, according to Allred and police do not believe this is a random incident.

Police originally reported the incident was a shooting. On Monday, Allred said to protect the integrity of the investigation, police did not want to confirm the specifics on the type of trauma hat killed Winesberry.

It is the 37th homicide in Wichita this year.

If anyone has any additional information they can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407.

