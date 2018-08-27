Kansas woman jailed after caught driving stolen pickup

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft charges.

On Monday afternoon, a deputy sheriff initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup on U.S. Highway 75 near 198th Road, according to sheriff Tim Morse. The tag on the truck didn’t match the vehicle.

The pickup had been reported stolen from Topeka.

Deputies arrested the driver 49-year-old Debra Ann Blevins of Topeka. She is jailed for alleged possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without an interlock device. Bond on Blevins is pending at this time.