Kansas man accused of stabbing woman in the ear

COWLEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged aggravated battery.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to an Arkansas City residence for a report of a domestic disturbance.

They made contact with the alleged victim, a 37-year-old Arkansas City woman who reported being battered multiple times. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly attempted to stab her with a knife and eventually succeeded in stabbing her through one ear.

The Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department was called to the scene to evaluate the victim. She later sought treatment of her injuries at South Central Kansas Medical Center.

The suspect, who was identified as Evaristo Gutierrez, 47, could not be located at the time of the initial report. He later was arrested and taken into custody on Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of West Cedar Avenue, according to the release.

He was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $10,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City on one felony count of aggravated battery-domestic violence.