Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Dennis Eugene Cook, 76, died August 24, 2018, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas. He was born December 5, 1941, in Evansville, Indiana, the son of Alec and Myrtle (Boyle) Cook.

Dennis graduated from Hoisington High School in 1959. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

Upon returning from the service he went to barber school and returned home to open his own barber shop. He later worked as a restaurant supply salesman and most recently as a service clerk for True Value.

Dennis was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Great Bend. He was also a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and American Legion. Dennis also had a great love for golfing.

On November 21, 1983, he married Mari Gaye Millard in Hoisington, Kansas. She preceded him in death on September 18, 1999.

He then married Carol Ann Ward, on August 11, 2003, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She preceded him in death on September 11, 2014.

He is survived by four children; Mark Banks of Great Bend, Gregory Carey of Hoisington, Amanda Rose of Hoisington, and Jacqueline Urban of Great Bend; and 10 grandchildren, including Alivia Cook.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, and a son, Shawn Cook.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 31, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Morita Truman presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.