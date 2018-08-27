Consolidation of Barton County voting locations begin

In anticipation of buying new electronic voting machines in 2019, the Barton County Clerks Office has begun the consolidation process of voting locations across the county. Barton County Commissioners Monday authorized the purchase of one electronic poll pad which improves the check in process at polling places. That will be needed since Barton County Clerk Donna Zimmerman says the number of polling locations in the November general election will go from 23 to 11.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

While making it easier to staff the voting locations with poll workers, the move is also being made to reduce the number of new voting machines that will be purchased next year. The county utilized 87 machines during the August 7th primary, machines that were purchased in 2005 with an anticipated shelf life of 10-years. With the high replacement cost and the fact that there will be no federal dollars available this time around from the “Help America Vote Act”, Zimmerman says the consolidation will cut down on the number of machines they will have to purchase.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

For those people who live in rural area’s, Zimmerman says they will be sent a letter informing them of their new polling location along with an application to receive an advanced voting ballot, and instructions on how to get a ballot in the future. She reminds voters that advance voting is available twenty days before each primary and general election.