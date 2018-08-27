Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/24 – 8/26)

8/24

BOOKED: Travis Newkirk of Hoisington on BTDC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Victor Valencia on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Damien Clone of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant with no bond.

BOOKED: Debra Gray of Radium on Stafford District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Julio Ayala of Great Bend on serve sentence.

RELEASED: Andrew P. Tucker on Barton County cases to Kansas Department of Corrections. Transported to Larned Correctional Facility.

RELEASED: Suzanne M. Witten for Barton County hold for court, transport back to Topeka Correctional Facility.

RELEASED: Brandon Maxwell of Hoisington after completing Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Matthew Meyers on GBMC case for disorderly conduct, and interference LEO, after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Tyler Partington of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace. GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace.

8/25

BOOKED: Cherie Jacobs of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI and failure to maintain a lane, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Foster of Newton on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt, bond set at 175 day sin jail or $1,324.50 cash. Newton Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. Barton County District Court case for distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $300,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Cecil Petrie on Barton County District Court case for distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, drug paraphernalia, turn signal, and insurance, bond set at $300,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Walter Vasquez-Enriquez on GBMC case for DWS, no child seat, and no headlamp, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Courtney Veitenheimer of Great Bend on GBMC warrants for contempt of court x3, no bond.

BOOKED: Clarence Flores of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond in lieu of $475 cash.

BOOKED: Jeree Scheuerman on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Cherie Jacobs of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI and failure to maintain a lane,

RELEASED: Walter Vasquez-Enrigquez on GBMC case for DWS, no child seat, and no headlamp after posting $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Christopher Adams on BTDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance, bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding of $10,000. Released on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond paid by defendant in cash of $1,130.20.

RELEASED: Clarence Flores of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after posting a $475 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jeree Scheuerman on BCDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Absolute Bonding.

8/26

BOOKED: Darah Messersmith of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dylan Lemieux of Lorraine on BTDC case for DUI, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Eric Wade Reed on Barton County District Court case for burglary with a bond of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shayla Richmeier of Great Bend on BTDC case for burglary and theft, bond set in lieu of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Harold Everett Mason on Barton County District Court case for burglary and theft with a bond of $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Darah Messersmith of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dynomite Bail.

RELEASED: Victor Leyva-Valencia of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Dylan Lemieux of Lorraine on BTDC case for DUI, posted bond through Dynomite Bail Bonding of $1,000.

RELEASED: Eric Wade Reed on BCDC case for burglary with bond posted through Dynomite.

RELEASED: Julio C. Ayala on a serve sentence.