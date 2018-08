AUGUST 27, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: PORTABLE PA SYSTEM, PORTABLE SEWING MACHINE, MUMMIES/MANNEQUINS. 620-564-3591 OR 620-566-7074

FOR SALE: 1/2″ DRILL PRESS, STANLEY BATTERY CHARGER, SAMSUNG FLIP PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 1973 C70 GIN TRUCK. WANTED: TIRE 16 PLY 215/85/16. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: KELVINATOR REFRIGERATOR, STOCK TANK, 90 GALLON POLY STOCK TANKS. 620-617-8051

FOR SALE: 2007 FORD ECONOLINE VAN, HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE W/WHEELCHAIR LIFT/W/UPDATES. 620-527-1020

FOR SALE: CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE, CUTTING BOARDS 2 ADIRONDACK CHAIRS (GREEN/WHITE). 620-282-9331

FOR SALE: WEED TRIMMER. 620-603-8494

FOR SALE: STAINLESS STEEL SINK W/FAUCET/SPRAYER/HARDWARE. 620-792-9580

FOR SALE: 1998 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO. 620-282-4719

FOR SALE: 1996 FORD ECONOLINE VAN, STAND UP MOWER 52″ 620-792-9559

FOR SALE: 2 TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/42 BIAS/RADIAL, 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON SW PU. 785-650-1175

WANTED: LUMBER FOR A SHED, TREE STUMP REMOVED. 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: RADIATOR FOR A 3.8 GM MOTOR OR COMPLETE CAR, 500 GALLON PROPANE TANK 620-653-2367

FOR SALE: 2 LARGE CHAIN BOOMERS, ROOSTERS. 620-586-8009

FOR SALE: 90 WT GEAR OIL IN A 30 GAL. DRUM W/HAND PUMP AND ROLLERS, 2006 GMC TAILGATE, TIRES 215/65/15 TIRES 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: TRUMPET. 620-792-4466

FOR SALE: GUN CABINET. 620-282-1000

WANTED: SOMEONE WHO DOES CONCRETE WORK IN BASEMENTS IN SYLVAN GROVE. 620-797-5566

FOR SALE: WINCHESTER 12 GA SHOTGUN. 620-491-1570

FOR SALE: 8’X18′ TANDEM AXLE FLAT BED TRAILER, 1976 FORD F700 FARM TRUCK 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR, ELECTRIC CARVING KNIFE, BOY & GIRLS BICYCLES. 620-617-9083

FREE: SANYO TV (WILL DELIVER) 620-792-3640

WANTED: GROUND DRIVER DRY FERTILIZER SPREADER. 620-586-3205

