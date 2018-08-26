Monday Weather

Monday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.