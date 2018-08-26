Monday Weather

Monday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Monday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 96.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.