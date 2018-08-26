Great Bend Post

Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “2018 Great Bend Air Fest Preview Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Wanda Martin, one of the “Ladies for Liberty” who will be performing during the big Hanger Dance that will be part of this year’s Air Fest.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory 

11A-11:30     “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.

11:30-12P     “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Kim Brennan who will talk about the Medical Assistant Program at Barton Community College. 

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif  

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show  

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info 

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz” 

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”