RUSSELL COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 GMC pickup driven by Steven C. Greenwood, 21, Burneyville, OK., was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Gorham exit.

The pickup entered the south ditch and collided with and flipped over the guard rail and rolled.

Greenwood was transported to Hays Medical Center. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.