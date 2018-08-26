Become a life-long learner

written by: Donna Krug, Family & Consumer Science Agent and District Director – K-State Research & Extension – Cottonwood District

School has started just about everywhere, so kids from pre-school to graduate school are getting used to a new routine. But what about you? Are you a life-long learner?

Moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas are never too old to learn something new. I don’t mean you have to enroll in a formal class, complete with a syllabus and a final exam. I’m talking about the many classes offered in our community through our Extension offices, 4-H and Youth programs, or recreation centers.

I am getting ready to participate in our annual Family and Consumer Science Agent update on campus next week. I know when I return to the office I will have some great new resources at my fingertips to share. My goal is to provide programs that meet the needs of our county residents. Realizing we live in a diverse community means we need to be cognizant of learning styles and barriers that may be present.

Programs for the upcoming months focus on topics like: Nutrition, Health and Wellness. I will be joining my colleague who helped write a new Fact Sheet titled, “Everyday Mindfulness” and we will present one of the break-out sessions. I’m planning to present the information in Great Bend in early October and will be sharing the fact sheet in Ellis County in a program early next year. My husband, John, who is a retired Chiropractor, helps with the presentation by leading a short meditation with the participants.

Mindfulness is a popular topic these days and studies show effective uses in many settings. I will be offering the Stay Strong, Stay Healthy workshop again in Great Bend beginning October 23.

The Program Development Committee that I work closely with has jumped in to help carry out a couple of events in the Hays community in September. Mark your calendar for Thursday, September 20 and bring your young children to the Armory on south Main Street in Hays from 5-7 for the Go Truck Go event. We will have a StoryWalk activity set up in the grassy area across the street from the Armory for children to enjoy the book, “If I Built a Car.”

The following week, on Monday, September 24, the Cottonwood Extension District, along with the Hays Kiwanis, and Papa Murphy’s Pizza, will be sponsoring the Family Day Make and Take Pizza Event. In its 11th year, a core of dedicated volunteers will be providing 80 pizzas for families for a small cost. You will need to call the Hays office at (785)628-9430 for more details.

I will share reminders about the events listed above as the dates draw closer. So take some time for yourself in the weeks ahead. Sign up for a class related to something you have always wanted to so. You will be glad you did!