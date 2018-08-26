Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin – Agriculture And Society – Part II

First as usual, a drought update is in order and it will be brief. The state is essentially the same as last week. Remember any rainfall after last Tuesday at 8 am isn’t included and some significant rains east of here should have helped. On the bright side, there were areas in the eastern part of the state that progressed from exceptional drought to extreme, from extreme to severe, and severe to moderate which is actually some progress. Now on to today’s topic – Agriculture and Society. Last week’s column discussed the positive impacts of agriculture on our society and the negative impacts and challenges facing agriculture and its intersection with society. Today, what are potential ways to address these challenges and problems? How can we bring both sides together?

The rural/urban divide must be addressed. This may seem simplistic but the values, challenges, and problems faced by both are more similar than dissimilar. This involves active communication on both sides. Both sides need to reach out, not only to communicate their problems but to understand the other side.

When dealing with the extremes of debates like animal abuse in agriculture, the urban side needs to actively work to understand what is being done and why. The agriculture side needs to develop more effective ways to explain to the general public what they are doing across agriculture through social media and bringing the city to the countryside. A perfect example of an effective program is the Kid’s Ag Day this September 5 th at the Koelsch Farm in Western Barton County. This event is celebrating 25 years and has exposed thousands of area children to agriculture.

Both sides need to fact check what they read and what they are being told. A classic example is the SNAP program (food stamps). We are told the overwhelming majority of people using SNAP benefits don't work. That is true. What isn't being stated though is that they don't work because they are minors. Or city people read reports that agriculture is overwhelmingly corporations. Again that is somewhat true. What isn't being said is these "corporate" farms and LLCs are family operations and these are business structures.

Speaking to the agriculture audience. We have to share all the positives and progress being made but also admit to the mistakes and the bad apples. We must admit that while progress is being made with pollution, erosion, and water usage, there is much more that can be done.

Speaking to the urban audience. Please take the time to understand how reliant you are on agriculture for your lifestyle. You don’t owe producers, it is their choice, however, learn to find out what they do, the sacrifices they and their families make, and appreciate what they do and what they give up. And understand that “welfare” given to famers isn’t making them rich and helps insure we have a stable food supply. Crop insurance doesn’t replace a crop.