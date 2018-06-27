Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Carpenter homered twice, matched a career best with five hits and helped chase Corey Kluber in the shortest start of the right-hander’s career in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 11-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night. Carpenter scored a career-best five runs and also drove in three. Kluber allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings and has lost two of his past three decisions. He gave up six hits, including homers to Carpenter and Jose Martinez, and walked one on 48 pitches.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched one-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, Jesus Aguilar hit one of Milwaukee’s three homers and the Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1. Peralta allowed a leadoff double in the third to Adalberto Mondesi and also allowed a walk in the second. The 22-year-old rookie was perfect otherwise, striking out 10 in his fourth major league start.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yairo Munoz has been removed from the St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the Cleveland Indians with a bruised left ankle. The rookie shortstop fouled a ball off his leg in the third inning during a 14-pitch at-bat before grounding out. He was replaced by Greg Garcia to start the fourth. Munoz singled in his other plate appearance and scored on a sacrifice fly by starter Carlos Martinez.

National Headlines

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas didn’t hit much against Luke Heimlich and Christian Chamberlain in Game 1 of the College World Series finals. In fact, the Razorbacks struck out 16 times. Somehow, some way, they sit on the cusp of their first national championship in baseball after beating Oregon State 4-1 Tuesday night. They capitalized against a faltering Heimlich in a four-run fifth inning, got a strong start from Blaine Knight with shutdown relief pitching and mixed in a few big defensive plays. That enabled the Razorbacks to win on a night when they mustered just five hits.

UNDATED (AP) — Martin Brodeur is part of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018. Brodeur was elected on his first year of eligibility after smashing NHL records for victories, shutouts and games played. Joining Brodeur at this fall’s induction will be Tampa Bay forward Martin St. Louis, hockey pioneer Willie O’Ree, current NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Russian standout Alexander Yakushev and Canadian women’s national team star Jayna Hefford.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says that the Wizards have agreed to trade center Marcin Gortat to the Clippers for guard Austin Rivers. The 34-year-old Gortat averaged 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds last season, his lowest numbers since 2009-10. Rivers is eight years younger than Gortat and averaged a career-best 15.1 points and four assists last season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Argentina has moved into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a tense 2-1 victory over Nigeria in a must-win game. Defender Marcos Rojo scored in the 86th minute to secure the win with volley from the right to spark wild celebrations on the Argentina bench. Argentina will play France in the last 16 in Kazan on Saturday, as Lionel Messi’s ambition of a first world title is still alive.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have placed ace Dylan Bundy on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained ankle. Bundy was injured running the bases in Saturday’s win over Atlanta. Manager Buck Showalter expects his top hurler to spend the minimum time on the DL and return for a July 6 game in Minnesota.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is taking a leave of absence because his cancer has returned, and he does not expect to return to the job. Alderson and the team’s chief operating officer, Jeff Wilpon, made the announcement before the team’s Tuesday night game against Pittsburgh. New York reached the 2015 World Series after rebuilding under Alderson and made it back to the playoffs the following year, but injuries and underperformance have decimated the team since.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 1 Washington 0

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Philadelphia 0

Final San Diego 3 Texas 2

Final Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 1

Final St. Louis 11 Cleveland 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Seattle 3 Baltimore 2

Final Oakland 9 Detroit 7

Final Boston 9 L-A Angels 1

Final Houston 7 Toronto 0

Final Chi White Sox 8 Minnesota 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 4 Pittsburgh 3, 10 Innings

Final Arizona 5 Miami 3

Final Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 3

Final Chi Cubs 9 L-A Dodgers 4

Final San Francisco 3 Colorado 2