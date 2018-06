SUMNER COUNTY — An earthquake shook south-central Kansas Wednesday morning. The quake just after 9a.m. measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately 5 miles northwest of Wellington, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake is the first in Kansas since a 3.1 quake in Harper County June 18 and pair of quakes in Reno and Saline County on June 4, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injury of Wednesday’s quake.