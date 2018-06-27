UPDATE: 5 injured after tornado hits Eureka in southeast Kansas

GREENWOOD COUNTY — The community of Eureka in southeast Kansas is beginning the cleanup following Tuesday night’s direct hit from a tornado. Search and rescue efforts continued through the night and five people were injured, according to Greenwood County Emergency Management.

U.S. 54 closed Tuesday night at Kansas 99 south junction and at Flint Hills Road in Butler County is now open.

Hundreds in Eureka and many others across Greenwood County are without power, according to Westar Energy. There is no word on when electricity would be restored.

The Red Cross is working from the Methodist Church at 521 Main Street. Volunteers are asked to report to the Matt Samuels Community Building, 100 North Jefferson Street.

Tuesday night, the Governor’s office issued a state of disaster emergency for Greenwood County, according to Kansas Adjutant’s General’s office.

Eureka is located 60 miles east of Wichita.