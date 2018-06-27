Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 76. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Independence Day Sunny, with a high near 95.