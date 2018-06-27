Thursday Weather

Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 76. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Independence Day
Sunny, with a high near 95.