Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include the “Google Guy,” Matt McBain, Director of Digital Media at Eagle Communications Great Bend. 

9A-10A           Trading Post hosted by Dakota Tucker

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Newsmakers. Chip will grab the experts you need to hear from.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Casey Rowland, Community Case Manager for Juvenile Services in the 20th Judicial District.

11:30-Noon  “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn and Eco-Devo Program Director Ashlee Bevan. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             “AgriTalk After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P            ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID         ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”