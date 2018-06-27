Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include the “Google Guy,” Matt McBain, Director of Digital Media at Eagle Communications Great Bend.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by Dakota Tucker

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Newsmakers. Chip will grab the experts you need to hear from.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Casey Rowland, Community Case Manager for Juvenile Services in the 20th Judicial District.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn and Eco-Devo Program Director Ashlee Bevan.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “AgriTalk After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”