Sheriff: Kansas man caught driving stolen vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony charges.

Just before 1p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy located a stolen vehicle, a dark blue Chevrolet Impala near Mayetta on 150th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

The deputy determined the vehicle was stolen out of the City of Overbrook. The driver of the vehicle, Gino Vincient Vicchiullo, 25, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of stolen property.

He is being held in the Jackson County Jail on a bond of $7500 for felony possession of stolen property, according to jail booking records.