The Kansas City Royals have announced that right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm will go on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder impingement syndrome.

They have also recalled right-handed pitcher Jason Adam from Omaha.

Adam has pitched in 14 games with the Royals going 0-1 with a 4.70 ERA, with four walks and 16 strikeouts.

Grimm will be reinstated on July 4.