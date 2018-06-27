Police: Kan. woman reports attempted air conditioner theft

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted theft/

Just after 1:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Bertrand Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Report.

A woman reported an unknown suspect attempted to take her air conditioner, causing damage.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000.00.

Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.