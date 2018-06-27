Police: Kan. sex offender arrested after incident at city pool

TREGO COUNTY— The WaKeeney Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious incident that occurred at the pool Tuesday involving the caller’s daughter.

According to the report posted by the department on social media, a male stopped his vehicle next to the caller’s daughter to offer her a ride home. Luckily, the girl was uneasy enough to decline the offer and Chief Garza was made aware. Garza immediately headed to the location of the incident and contacted the Trego County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Kansas Highway Patrol who were able to make contact with the vehicle and escorted the suspect back to the WaKeeney Law Enforcement Center. The individual was then interviewed by Chief Garza where it was found that the individual was a registered sex offender.

The individual identified as 42-year-old Eric Clayville, according to Trego County jail records is being held on suspicion of probation violation.

Clayville has a previous conviction for “Sexual exploitation of child; Employ child LT18 yoa to engage in sexually explicit conduct.” according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

“The WaKeeney Police Department is asking you to please talk to your children about the danger strangers can represent, and talk to them about what to do if a stranger approaches them,” the department said in the social media release. “We would also like to thank all agencies that helped in the process of apprehending the suspect and to all of your community members that called in to report this individual and shared it to social media.”