Police K9 helps locate Kansas stolen car suspect

Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of an accident just east of the intersection at SW 37th Street and SW Topeka Blvd in Topeka, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.

A silver Dodge Durango was westbound on SW 37th St. approaching SW Topeka Boulevard.

An eastbound Nissan Sentra drove over the center median and struck the side of the Dodge Durango.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra fled the scene of the accident on foot.

A Topeka police K-9 unit was dispatched and was able to track the driver to the 3400 block of SW Harrison Street concealed in a wooded area, according to Ekis.

The driver was identified as Preston Patterson, 35, of Topeka. The Nissan Sentra he was driving was stolen out of Topeka. Police arrested Patterson and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for possession of a stolen car as well as leaving the scene of an accident and other traffic related charges.