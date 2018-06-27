Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfight in Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Hutchinson.

The shooting just after 6:30p.m. occurred in the 500 block of North Washington Street, according to Police Capt. Troy Hoover.

He said that that there were two victims. One person was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, while the other died at the scene.

Police blocked off 11th Avenue where the wounded victim was being transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Members of that vehicle spotted a police cruiser and made contact with the officer. The officer called EMS, who then took the victim to the hospital. Hoover says the victim is in critical condition.

It’s believed both victims were involved in an altercation on Washington Street but it doesn’t appear they shot each other, according to Hoover.

Police released no additional details late Tuesday.