Moran optimistic Senate can pass Farm Bill by the end of the week

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran is optimistic that the U.S. Senate will pass a new farm bill by the end of the week. Moran said Wednesday that the Senate is finalizing the final details of the new document.

Moran says the bill that came out of committee has very few contentious issues and says Wednesday and Thursday will be spent on amendment votes.

The Senate version of the farm bill could set up a clash over food stamp reform with President Trump and House Republicans. While the House and Senate bills overlap in many areas, they differ considerably on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, (SNAP) otherwise known as food stamps.

Moran says he expects the bill to pass the Senate. From there it will end up in a conference with the House version and lawmakers from the two chambers will have to work out a compromise.