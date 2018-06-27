Local students among spring 2018 graduates of Fort Hays State

Local and area students are among the 2,409 who completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2018 semester.

Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred a total of 458 graduate degrees (master’s degrees, Education Specialists and Doctors of Nursing Practice), 1,891 bachelor’s degrees and 60 associate degrees.

FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.

Graduates are arranged alphabetically by home county, city and ZIP. This list does not include graduates who requested privacy or who are from other states or countries.

BARTON

Albert (67511): Nora K. Nokes, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Claflin (67525): Peyton Broeker, a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders.

Shelby L. Letourneau, a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging and an Associate of Science in radiologic technology.

Ellinwood (67526): Whitney Sue Asher, a Master of Science in Education (higher education student affairs).

Brooke Dawn Cook, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management (human resource).

Jared Andrew Oelke, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture (animal science).

Devann Patten, a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Abby M. Petz, a Bachelor of Social Work.

Taunya Marie Schlessiger, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Great Bend (67530): Selam Caren Ball, a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.

Chase Lee Buntain, a Bachelor of Science in biology (health professions) and a Bachelor of Arts in German.

Byanca Marisol Bustillos-Gonzalez, a Bachelor of Social Work.

Stacy Lynn Denning, a Bachelor of General Studies (leadership).

Kaylie Marie Doll, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology.

Elizabeth Isidra Escobedo, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management (human resource).

Carolyn Stacey Farris, a Master of Science in counseling (clinical mental health).

Holly Ann Foster, a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Emily L. Gammon, a Bachelor of Social Work.

Brenda Guerra, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting (public).

Peggy Ann Haag, a Master of Science in education administration.

Austin M. Jacobs, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Evan Michael Lane, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (exercise science).

Mackenzie Paige Orchard, a Master of Professional Studies (criminal justice).

Lauren Marcene Penka, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology and a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging.

Devani Lizeth Prieto, a Bachelor of Social Work.

Mackenzie Ailene Thornburg, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.

Janae Michelle Wear, a Master of Science in Education (English for speakers of other languages).

Alexis Taryn Werth, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Jenna Leigh Williams, a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging.

Hoisington (67544): Bryce Alan Boxberger, a Bachelor of Science in biology (wildlife biology).

Ashley N. Durr, a Bachelor of Science in biology.

John David Henderson, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting (public) and a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance (financial planning).

Trent R. Schremmer, a Bachelor of Science in biology (pre-physical therapy).

ELLSWORTH

Ellsworth (67439): Kelly Lorrene Clark, a Master of Science in instructional technology.

Kalen Scott Deines, a Bachelor of Science in physics.

PAWNEE

Garfield (67529): Cesar Ivan Garcia, a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.

Larned (67550): Jeromy Michael Bartz, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management).

Amanda Danielle Haberman, a Master of Science in health and human performance.

Branson Kaiser Hoffman, a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.

Jenny L. Tiday, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

RICE

Bushton (67427): Julee Danielle McAtee, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture (animal science).

Rebecca Ann Stewart, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture (animal science).

Chase (67524): Alexis Adell Ward, a Bachelor of Science in sociology.

Lyons (67554): Allie Morgan Dwyer, a Master of Science in speech-language pathology.

Sterling (67579): Hunter Ryan Hewitt, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.

Lacey Leanne Martinez, a Master of Science in health and human performance.

RUSH

La Crosse (67548): Kolin Brady Klozenbucher, a Master of Science in biology.

Kelby Ray Parton, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (technology education) and a second major in secondary education.

Ashley Dawn Riley, an Education Specialist degree in advanced professional studies.

Scott Christopher Sakraida, a Bachelor of Arts in English (literature).

Savanah Lea Woods, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.

Otis (67565): Samuel Frank Higgason, an Associate of Applied Science in applied technology (industrial).

Spencer M. Romeiser, a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking).

Dalton Wayne Steinert, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.

Rush Center (67575): Cody Nolan Coyle, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (sport management).

Timken (67575): Audra Ann Nuckolls, a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Bachelor of Science in secondary education.

RUSSELL

Gorham (67640): Valerie Renee Colip, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Melissa Amber Welch, a Master of Science in speech-language pathology.

Russell (67665): Sadie Jo Arnet, a Bachelor of Social Work.

Rachel Dolechek, an Education Specialist degree in advanced professional studies.

Alexandra Faith Flegler, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.

Alicia Lorraine Gaede, a Bachelor of Science in biology (natural resources).

Luke Lee Rios, a Bachelor of Science in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Jamie L. Schneider, a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Jamie Edward Tomlinson, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Sarah Paige Vonfeldt, a Bachelor of Social Work.

Taylor Rene Williams, a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging.

STAFFORD

St. John (67576): Logan Vincent Behr, a Bachelor of Science in geosciences (geology).

Schuyler Lynn Brown, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Shane Fitzgerald Keller, a Bachelor of General Studies (human services).

Ava Kathleen Long, a Bachelor of Science in education, early childhood unified.