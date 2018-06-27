Great Bend Airfest is getting closer

When the two B-29 warbirds land in Great Bend in September for Airfest, the wingspans combined will be the length of a football field. The event will mark only the second time in 53 years that two B-29s are flying in formation together, and it is all happening at the Great Bend Municipal Airport.

Airport Manager Martin Miller says the three-day event will include over 30 aircraft and a ceremony to honor all veterans.

There will be four airshows with one on September 28, two on September 29, and one on September 30.

Miller says there is a lot of history at the Airport already, which will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Great Bend Army Airfield.

Miller notes there will be a shuttle service available for people to get from their parked vehicle to the runway.