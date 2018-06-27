Grapple on the Gridiron coming to Great Bend this weekend

A unique wrestling event is coming to Great Bend this weekend. “Grapple on the Gridiron,” a High School wrestling tournament that will feature 13 teams from Kansas and Colorado will compete in this off season event that will take place in the Panther Activity Center and under the lights of Memorial Stadium. There will also be individual wrestlers participating from Larned, Pratt and Abilene.

The tournament will get underway on Friday in the PAC with rounds 1-3 with round 4 taking place under the lights of Memorial Stadium. Round 5 and 6 matches will start at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning on mats placed on the turf of the football field.

The tournament is the brainchild of GBHS Wrestling Coach Nathan Broeckelman who will be a guest Thursday on Sports Day on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM to talk about the inaugural event.

Teams

1) Great Bend

2) Dodge City

3) Liberal

4) Manhattan (3rd Place State 2018, State Champions 2017)

5) Wichita South (6th State 2018)

6) Eisenhower

7) Rock Creek

8) Norton (5th Place 2018, State Champions 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013)

9) Labette County

10) Doherty CO

11) Pueblo West, CO

12) Russell

13) Pueblo East, CO (State Runner-up by 0.5 points in 2017)

Grapple on the Gridiron Schedule

Friday June 29th

9:00 AM Registration Starts

9:30 AM – Coaches Meeting in Wrestling Room

10:00 — Round 1

12:00 — Hour Lunch after completion of Round 1.

1:00 — Round 2

3:00 — Round 3 (Beginning immediately after Round 2)

6:00 — Supper Break (Break one hour for supper and set up on FIELD)

8:30ish — Round 4 UNDER THE LIGHTS

Saturday June 30

8:00 AM Round 5/6 (on Football Field)