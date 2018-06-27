Cop Shop (6/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/26)
Theft
At 10:30 a.m. theft of checks was reported at Amerine Utilities.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 3:29 p.m. a report of unknown subjects broke into the residence at 223 SW 60 Road and stole items.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/26)
Criminal Damage
At 7:39 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2401 7th Street.
Chase All Units Standby
At 8:48 a.m. a chase alert was reported at 12th Street & Morphy Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:09 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 12:54 p.m. an officer arrested Dakota Gray at 12th Street & Morphy Street on KDOC warrant.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.
Theft
At 5:49 p.m. a theft was reported at 2103 Washington Street.
At 6:57 p.m. a theft of services was reported at 2313 Washington Street.
Structure Fire
At 8:18 p.m. a fire was reported at 2100 32nd Pl.