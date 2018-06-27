Cop Shop (6/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/26)

Theft

At 10:30 a.m. theft of checks was reported at Amerine Utilities.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:29 p.m. a report of unknown subjects broke into the residence at 223 SW 60 Road and stole items.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/26)

Criminal Damage

At 7:39 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2401 7th Street.

Chase All Units Standby

At 8:48 a.m. a chase alert was reported at 12th Street & Morphy Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:09 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:54 p.m. an officer arrested Dakota Gray at 12th Street & Morphy Street on KDOC warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.

Theft

At 5:49 p.m. a theft was reported at 2103 Washington Street.

At 6:57 p.m. a theft of services was reported at 2313 Washington Street.

Structure Fire

At 8:18 p.m. a fire was reported at 2100 32nd Pl.