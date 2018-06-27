Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/26)

BOOKED: Christina Chapman of Great Bend for BTDC serve sentence.

BOOKED: John Michael Lee Stevenson of Great Bend on BTDC case for circumvention of ignition interlock, driving while suspended, seat belt, bond is set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Jan Norwood of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction, DWS, no insurance, and illegal tag after serving imposed sentence in full.

RELEASED: John Michael Lee Stevenson of Great Bend on BTDC case for circumvention of ignition interlock, driving while suspended, seat belt. Posted bond amount of $2,500 through A-1 Bail Bonding.