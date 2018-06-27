An update on the 2018 Golden Belt wheat harvest

After two straight days of rain that was great for the fall crops but not so much for the 2018 wheat crop, farmers are hoping for a few dry days to finish up the wheat harvest in Central Kansas. Great Bend COOP Grain Merchandiser Matt Penka says so far in this area the harvest has been a mix of both good and bad depending on where your fields were.

Penka expects farmers to be busy the next few days finishing up on this years harvest with favorable cutting conditions expected through Saturday night.

Monday’s crop condition and progress report from USDA indicated that 52-percent of the wheat crop in Kansas had been harvested which was ahead of the 44-percent cut a year ago and well ahead of the 32-percent five-year average.