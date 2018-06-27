3 hurt, 7 cattle die in Kansas livestock truck crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a tractor-trailer hauling a load of livestock has crashed in northeast Kansas, killing seven head of cattle and sending three people to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened Tuesday on Kansas 10 in Douglas County, just north of Interstate 70. Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Kristen Channel says the rig’s driver ran a stop sign and went off the road before crashing. The driver was taken to a Lawrence hospital, along with a 10- and 12-year-old in the truck with him. The relationship between the man and children weren’t known.

Channel says three cattle were killed and a veterinarian was called to the scene to euthanize four others that were injured. The remaining cattle were rounded up and transferred to another truck.