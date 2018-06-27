Great Bend Post

3 hurt, 7 cattle die in Kansas livestock truck crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a tractor-trailer hauling a load of livestock has crashed in northeast Kansas, killing seven head of cattle and sending three people to a hospital with minor injuries.

Tuesday crash on Kansas 10 -Photo courtesy Douglas Co. Sheriff

The crash happened Tuesday on Kansas 10 in Douglas County, just north of Interstate 70. Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Kristen Channel says the rig’s driver ran a stop sign and went off the road before crashing. The driver was taken to a Lawrence hospital, along with a 10- and 12-year-old in the truck with him. The relationship between the man and children weren’t known.

Channel says three cattle were killed and a veterinarian was called to the scene to euthanize four others that were injured. The remaining cattle were rounded up and transferred to another truck.