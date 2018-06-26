Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.