Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.