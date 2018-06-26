Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Spot starter John Gant pitched one-hit ball over a career-high seven innings, Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 4-0. It was the third consecutive win for the Cardinals and the 10,000th regular season victory for the franchise. Cleveland had won seven straight. Mike Clevinger allowed two runs over five innings, and the Indians had just four hits.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Lucas Duda and Rosell Herrera drove in the only runs and the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-0. Wily Peralta earned his first career save in 136 career big league games. It was a makeup of a game that was frozen out in April.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Falcons have signed a one-year deal with safety Ron Parker, who spent the last five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 30-year-old Parker had 318 tackles, nine interceptions and seven sacks in 80 games with the Chiefs.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas has hired Oregon softball coach Mike White to lead the Longhorns program. The 56-year-old White led the Ducks to five Women’s College World Series in nine seasons. The Ducks were the overall No. 1 seed for the tournament this past season. White’s Oregon teams won at least 50 games five times. He replaces Connie Clark, who stepped down after 22 seasons with the Longhorns.

National Headlines

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Houston Rockets guard James Harden has come away with the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award after pacing the NBA in scoring, 3-pointers and 50-point games. He helped the Rockets win 65 games during the regular season and two playoff rounds before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals. Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers has won rookie of the year honors, Los Angeles Clippers standout Lou Williams is the sixth man of the year and Dwane Casey is the coach of the year just over a month after being let go by the Toronto Raptors.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have declined to pick up their option on Lance Stephenson, allowing the point guard to become a free agent this Sunday. Stephenson brought grit off the bench for a team that won 48 games and almost knocked off Cleveland in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The eight-year veteran averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.

DETROIT (AP) — Edwin Jackson worked six innings yesterday while joining Octavio Dotel as the only players to see action with 13 different major league teams. Jackson allowed a run and six hits in his Oakland Athletics debut, a 5-4 comeback win at Detroit. Nicholas Castellanos slammed a three-run homer to put the Tigers ahead 4-1 in the seventh, but the A’s chipped away before Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking, solo blast in the top of the ninth.

UNDATED (AP) — Spain won Group B at the World Cup as substitute Iago Aspas scored the late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Morocco. Portugal had to settle for a 1-1 tie with Iran after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty kick, costing the Portuguese first place in Group B. Salem Aldawsari scored with almost the last kick to send Saudi Arabia to a 2-1 victory over Egypt, at matchup of two teams that had already been eliminated.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olympic champion swimmer Simone Manuel of Stanford has won the Honda Cup as the collegiate woman athlete of the year. It’s the second time Stanford has had back-to-back winners. Katie Ledecky, Manuel’s Olympic and collegiate teammate, won last year. Other finalists this year were track and field star Maggie Ewen of Arizona State and basketball star A’ja Wilson of South Carolina.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Philadelphia 2

Final Tampa Bay 11 Washington 0

Final Texas 7 San Diego 4

Final St. Louis 4 Cleveland 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 5 Detroit 4

Final Kansas City 2 L-A Angels 0

Final Seattle 5 Baltimore 3

Final Toronto 6 Houston 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 9 Arizona 5

Final Pittsburgh 6 N-Y Mets 4

Final Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4, 11 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 2 Chi Cubs 1